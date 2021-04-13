Letter: Shelton needs visionary leadership, not Lauretti

To the Editor:
To no one’s surprise, Mayor Mark Lauretti announced that he would be seeking a 16th term in the mayor’s office at City Hall this last Tuesday. What was surprising is that he is under the impression that our community simply needs him to continue doing what he has been doing for three decades. There was no foresight or bold plans for our future and he did not explain how he intends to address any number of problems that our city currently endures. In the article, he continues to tout his plans for development of office and retail space in order to grow the grand list. He even touted that 300 more jobs will be coming to Shelton.