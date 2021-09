To the Editor:

The 2021-22 school year is just beginning and the school systems in the area and throughout the state are already experiencing bus driver shortages. According to a Sept. 1, 2021, story in the New Haven Register and the Connecticut Post, “the wheels on the bus sat perfectly still this week in some parts of the state, as bus companies say a nationwide shortage of drivers meant there were not enough available to pick up every student as schools reopened their doors after the summer.”

The article continues, “The shortage had a significant impact on Hamden, where the cancellation of some bus routes on the first day of school left 318 students scrambling for a Plan B…”

Jay Brock, a spokesman for First Student, Hamden’s bus contractor, called driver staffing a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and was quoted in the same article, saying “ The student transportation industry was already managing a bus driver shortage before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation… We are no different than so many other job sectors that are struggling to fill openings, including retail, restaurants and hotels. “

Closer to home, parents of public school students in Newtown were notified on Aug. 27 by its Superintendent of Schools that All Star Transportation (which provides school bus service to several towns including Newtown, Brookfield, Torrington and Ansonia) “…also has encountered worker shortages, leading to some bus route changes in the district to ensure full coverage. A variety of factors have played a role in hiring new drivers, including a backlog of individuals waiting for background checks, training, and licensure as part of the process”

This situation did not go unnoticed by the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents. Its executive director, Fran Rabinowitz said, “What I have heard from superintendents is they had enough drivers… but they had absolutely no substitutes.”

But none of this has stopped David Gidwani, a Shelton Alderman, from continuously criticizing everyone in the city of Shelton when we have similar issues. He is either blatantly unaware, or has chosen to ignore the reasons why the schools systems are struggling with this problem nationwide. From the time the City of Shelton became the school bus provider for public students, and especially over the last year, Mr. Gidwani has made it is job to criticize and blame everyone and anyone associated with the Shelton Student Transportation Service, including Mayor Lauretti, for any delays or lapse in service when delays, cancellations and worker shortages were happening not just in Shelton, but across Connecticut and nationwide.

If Mr. Gidwani is such a concerned public servant, why isn’t he becoming acquainted with the facts behind the difficulty of obtaining school bus drivers before leveling criticism? Has he not read the news reports that school bus drivers are in short supply? Many workers have no incentives to return to work due to the unemployment benefits they are receiving - even when the hourly pay is more than $20 per hour. Is he not aware what is required of bus suppliers by the State of Connecticut to hire a qualified school bus driver? Does he not understand the training they must receive before being permitted to get behind the wheel? This is not a one-day affair and this was all exacerbated when countless employees across the nation did not come to work because of COVID-19.

Mr. Gidwani spends his time writing newspaper editorials and comments on Facebook that contain misleading information and false accusations to intentionally mislead the citizens of Shelton instead of using his position as Alderman to get the facts.

What Mr. Gidwani also fails to tell you is that during the 2020-21 school year, Shelton schools never closed due to bus driver shortages while several other communities did. Our school students were provided transportation each and every day school was in session. I’m not saying it wasn’t a bumpy road but we got through it. And during the 2021-22 school year, Mayor Lauretti and his staff intend to do the same.

Our City’s school system is finally returning to some semblance of pre-COVID life with kids back in school and no remote learning. Not to mention the return of Shelton High School Football, something near and dear to my heart, that we missed in 2020.

May everyone throughout our school system have a safe and successful year. Welcome back everyone. Roll Gaels.

Porter McKinnon

Republican Candidate, 1st Ward Alderman