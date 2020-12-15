Letter: Shelton's charter does give fiscal oversight to A&T

To the Editor:
It is worrisome that Alderman John Anglace continues to attack the bipartisan concerns of Shelton citizens and other city officials, additionally making statements that are untrue. His recent letter “Shelton charter places fiscal 'oversight' with aldermen” berating a letter written by former Board of Apportionment and Taxation member Wayne Bragg falsely claims the city charter does not give A&T oversight over the budget and city spending. In fact, section 7.12 (f) assigns responsibility for reviewing all charges to the city monthly to A&T, not the aldermen.