To the Editor:

It was quite encouraging to read the letter to the editor from my friend David Eldridge. I, too, have become quite frustrated with how our city’s general business is conducted and agree with David’s points about city finances, school buses and the apparent mismanagement of our city’s police department.

I can tell you that I have not had confidence in our city’s financial position for quite some time. The mayor quite famously spent down the city’s fund balance over the course of the last half dozen fiscal years. What was a balance of about $12 million was spent down and was found to be close to 0 in the fiscal year ending June 2019.

It is never good money management to not have any cash on hand. In fact, if you ask any financial manager or loan officer, they will recommend that everyone, including municipalities, should have an emergency fund in case of the unexpected.

Reputable bond rating companies like Moody’s then reacted by lowering our bond rating. This makes sense as we were operating without a financial safety net. If anything else happened, we would likely default. It appears that this cash flow crunch came to a head in December 2019 when a hastily arranged loan from a private bank to the city was arranged.

This seems to be because the lowered bond rating made a bond issue less attractive. It also would have likely resulted in the ratings agencies getting a very close look at our books.

I am glad to see David begin to call out these problems. Our city deserves better services and there have been too many indicators that imply that things are not in good shape financially. The spending down of the $12 million fund balance without any substantial investments should be a red flag. It suggests that in reality we have been deficit spending for some time so I agree with David to not believe the false narrative that our fiscal house is in order as there are too many indicators otherwise. This November, Shelton taxpayers can change the direction of our future voting for the right candidates who actually care about Shelton.

David Gidwani

Republican, Alderman Ward 1