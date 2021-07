To the Editor:

Next time it could happen to you. Next time it could be a loved one. Next time it could be your next door neighbor. We have all seen what has been going on. We have seen the doorbell camera footage, we have seen the social media posts, we have seen the evidence. Crime has been on the rise in Shelton.

The crimes have ranged from dangerous vandalism like throwing frozen drink bottles at moving vehicles, to criminals canvassing neighborhoods for unlocked automobiles in the wee hours of the morning, to the shocking news earlier this month that there was a murder in Shelton.

News must have spread very quickly in the underworld that “it is easy pickins” in Shelton and now all of us, each and every one of us, are under siege. This is of particular concern to members of our senior population, who not only are easier targets for criminals, but also, senior citizens are less likely to report a crime out of fear of losing their own independence. This means that this group is in particular danger and is most likely to be taken advantage of by criminals.

Some will argue one reason or another as to why this has happened and others will be naive enough to take a stance that this hasn’t affected me so why should I care. Anyone who attempts to make that argument is shortsighted. Every time one of these incidents happens, it affects all of Shelton. It makes us all less safe and puts all of us at risk. There is just a general feeling of unrest, which was demonstrated by the panic at the carnival a few weeks ago where reports of gun shots, which were not verified, resulted in chaos.

This has been a really tough year to be a police officer, and they are severely understaffed, in short, because of the way our officers have been treated, including a series of firings that are presently in litigation and the ridiculous “lock out porta potty” incident. Our PD is no longer a desirable employment opportunity.

Let me be clear, this affects all of us and it is our own responsibility to fix it. John Anglace, Anthony Simonetti, Eric McPherson, and my other colleagues on the Board of Aldermen are completely complicit in this situation. The microscopic tax cut that they just passed is being funded by the savings on police officer salaries because no matter how hard we try, we cannot get qualified police officers to come work for us. My colleagues on the Board of Aldermen effectively have mortgaged our safety in a bold attempt to maintain their grip on power.

Please note that while all of these bad incidents have been going on, there has been no action, no discussion, absolutely nothing has been done to address this. Mr. Anglace and his caucus are hoping that you simply don’t notice while they continue to serve their own selfish interests.

This November, please envision what we could accomplish together if we had a BOA that served the people rather than themselves. Envision how businesses and citizens alike could prosper if we work to change the perception that criminals can thrive here. I assure you, taxes will remain low under my leadership with a new BOA, but it is entirely up to us, the citizens of Shelton, to decide. I truly believe we can do this together.

Alderman David Gidwani (R)

First Ward