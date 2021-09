To the Editor:

As a current Alderman in the City of Shelton and a physician associate, I am inclined to address issues in an analytical manner, predicated on fact-based evidence. I would like to focus on the history of the Shelton mill rate over the years.

In 1991 when a Democrat ran the city, the mill rate was 38.33 vs. our current rate of 22.03. We currently have sustained a 42.5 percent reduction in the mill rate, allowing for individuals to stay in their homes, move to our city, and enjoy a suburban lifestyle.

I would also like to point out that over the past two years, the Board of Aldermen (BOA) and the Board of Education (BOE) have worked synergistically to improve the relationship and funding for the BOE. This is prudent to understand.

Many people rely upon social media platforms, which promulgates the spread of misinformation. Technology for the sole reliance of news has created a vacuum where misinformation is flourishing. I’m inclined to believe that our “smart phone” technology has promoted a Draconian society. You must do your own research, review referenced data in its historical context. Time and again it’s been illustrated that cities never recover under such leadership and become further oppressed. American Marxism is the new mantra of the moderate and far left.

If you desire to reside in a peaceful, law-abiding city you should acknowledge that the Lauretti administration has kept its promises and continues to move forward with sensible economic growth. The revitalization of the downtown area has taken awhile, but it’s finally evident. I take pride in seeing this come to fruition. In March, the NY Times recognized Shelton as a desirable place to call home. I am hopeful that our new residents will not be “trapped” into believing what they see on Facebook as fact-based.

The intentional, personal “attacks” on individuals instead of focusing on what matters to residents can create turmoil, animosity and ruin the progress the city of Shelton has experienced. In closing, my emphasis is to be sensible, don’t forget the astronomical mill rate in 1991, couple that with the inflation we are all experiencing and soon we will have an unaffordable place to reside. Think of your fellow senior citizen, veteran or a young couple trying to buy a house before you place your vote.

Cris Balamaci

Alderman, 3rd Ward