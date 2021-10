To the Editor:

The old proverb states that all good things must come to an end and that time has unfortunately come for the Lauretti team as they have clearly lost their way. It is unclear what has happened, but as a group they have taken a sharp turn to the left on the political spectrum.

They have allowed our dedicated and brave police officers to be treated poorly. The Lauretti team backed the awful, liberty restricting charter revision last year. They have spent down $12 million of our city’s surplus leaving us with an almost empty savings account and causing it to cost us even more money when we need to borrow as our bond rating has been dropped. The Board of Aldermen did not oppose, with the noted exception of 1st Ward Alderman David Gidwani, who is not a member of the Lauretti team, making our city government much bigger by suing to take over the school buses from a private company. These are not conservative actions. These are left leaning socialist agenda items.

It makes one wonder if the low tax rate is just an accident. You’ll notice that they are not running on their recent accomplishments because there are none. They continue to tell the majority of voters that they are wrong, like they did after the resounding charter revision defeat last fall. Folks, that's a really bad way to win elections.

The reality is that the Envision Shelton aldermanic slate of David Gidwani, Michele Bialek, Chris Jones, Matt McGee, Mandy Kilmartin and Michelle Laubin, along with mayoral candidate David Eldridge, is actually farther to the right than the Lauretti team politically. I strongly suggest that you give these public servants of Shelton your vote this Nov. 2.

Scott Smith

Shelton