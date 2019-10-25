Opinion

Letter: Supports Harmon, Lally in election

To the Editor:

Our family takes great pride in calling Shelton home. We are thankful for the police and fire departments that are devoted to our community. Our children receive a great education in Shelton’s school system thanks to the dedicated faculty, staff and administrators. Shelton has a wonderful library system with books and resources for all ages. Our senior center is bustling and full of activities. There are tremendous local farms to buy fresh vegetables and Christmas trees. Shelton’s outdoor trails are fun to use and explore. There are plenty of high-quality restaurants and places to shop. We have excellent local community theater groups for entertainment.

Despite all that Shelton has to offer, there is still room for improvement. In terms of the Shelton school system, our low per pupil spending should not be worn as a badge of courage or honor. Our schools should be funded appropriately for the betterment of our city. Our playgrounds should be updated to make them enjoyable and safe for all users. While every part of our city is unique and beautiful in its own way, we should work to make downtown a vibrant place to live, shop, work and visit. To accomplish the above, the taxes in Shelton do not need to be raised. Instead, our local government officials should be focusing on efficiency, transparency and accountability with respect to all city departments and operations while simultaneously pursuing responsible growth to our grand list.

Shelton is a great place to live. With the right elected officials, it can be even greater. That’s why we are supporting John Harmon for mayor and Bob Lally for treasurer.

Louis and Renee Dagostine

Shelton