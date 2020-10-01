Opinion

Letter: Supports Himes re-election

To the Editor:

These are the times that try men’s souls. So said Thomas Paine, one of the clear voices that justified the need for the American Revolution. And so are these. For these times, we need someone who represents all of us, not the narrow self-interests of a particular party, the only objective of which is to keep itself in power, no matter what the needs of the American people.

I cite three examples.

The Affordable Care Act. This is legislation that provides health insurance to more than 20 million Americans. It wasn’t perfect. It was all that Congress could have passed at the time. But instead of addressing the gaps in this legislation, Congress - hog-tied by the almost religious resistance of Republicans - has been unable to take any action. This administration has reduced coverage even more and threatens to eliminate coverage for pre-existing condition. Jim Himes’ voice in Congress is essential to expanding the health care coverage to the millions of Americans who desperately need the help.

Women’s right to choose. The Republicans, with their Senate majority, seem intent on nominating a candidate to the Supreme Court who will certainly vote to invalidate Roe vs. Wade, taking away the judicial authority that permits a woman to choose whether to have a child or not. But even if this is the case, the Supreme Court cannot invalidate a law that confers that right. Jim Himes stands for a woman’s right to choose and will pursue legislation that unequivocally confers that right.

Protecting the middle class. In 2017, Republicans gave the wealthy and big corporations a gift in lowering their taxes. Now they say that we can’t afford any more tax breaks. This imbalance in tax benefits has got to stop. And Jim Himes will work hard to see that government supports the people who need its support. Not the wealthy.

This appeal is simple. Vote for Jim Himes. He will see that government assumes its rightful place to be Of the People, By the People, and For the People.

John Harmon

Shelton