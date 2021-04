To the Editor:

Congratulations to Mark Lauretti for cutting taxes yet again in your proposed new budget. Us senior citizens need all the help we can get these days.

As usual, every department except the Board of Education seems able to get along fine with the money that is allotted to them, Mr. Gidwani’s letter not withstanding. I don't see the new budget as a desperate plea. Check the vote counts in the last election and you will see that Mark Lauretti is not a man who needs to make desperate pleas to stay in office.

As far as I’m concerned, I will vote for him as long as he continue to run. When I moved to Shelton in 1974, this city did not even have a decent grocery store, and look at us now. Shelton has been growing bigger and better every year since his first election. Anyone who thinks more taxes will make for a better city, try moving to Bridgeport.

David Duggan

Shelton