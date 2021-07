To the Editor:

I have just finished reading the comments about our present community leaders written by some of the folks who will be running for various positions come our next election.

I don’t know any of these new people but I do know my alderman, Eric McPherson of Ward 2. I moved to Shelton more than 14 years ago and any time I have had a problem I’ve called on Mr. McPherson who has immediately done his best to help solve the problem.

Right now he is working on having the traffic rules for stopping at stop signs be enforced by our Shelton Police Department. They are on the corner of Coram Avenue, Wooster Street and coming up to Wooster from Perry Street. Unfortunately many drivers prefer to ignore these signs and drive straight through without stopping. After almost being hit by a driver that did this, I was in the crosswalk walking home, I have been on a crusade to have the penalty for running these signs enforced.

He has addressed this issue with our chief of police and our Mayor, Mark Lauretti. So as you can see, he is working on the problem.

I am voting once again for Eric McPherson and hope he will not decide to retire, after all, he has been fighting for Ward 2 residents for more than 20 years.

For those of you who don’t know this, these aldermen are not paid, even a stipend, for their work. It is all voluntary work. This seems wrong to me as we are a city of more than 40,000 and should be able to pay them something for the hours they put in.

I am sure there are many other aldermen with the same stories as Eric McPherson. When it comes time to vote, make sure you know as much about who you are voting for as possible. I would rather know who I have than wonder who I would be getting.

Nancy Jo Wilmink

Shelton