Letter: Thanks Walmart for Trick-or-Trunk donations

This display was one of many at the Shelton Youth Service Bureau's Halloween Trick or Trunk Oct. 31 in the Shelton Intermediate School gym.

To the Editor:

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau wants to thank Walmart of Shelton for their generous monetary and candy donations for our recent Halloween Trick or Trunk which took place at the Shelton Intermediate School gym on Oct. 31. Over the years, Walmart of Shelton has been very supportive of this annual event, which provides a safe and fun Halloween for youth and their families. Thank you again.

Silvia Rodriguez, Director

Shelton Youth Service Bureau