To the Editor:

Thank you for your overwhelming response to our Downtown Sounds. After a long year of stay-at-home, we were thrilled by the response as we gathered together in Downtown Shelton to enjoy live music with local to national acts, eat local, shop small and celebrate Shelton.

It was incredible to see our Veterans Memorial Park filled with thousands of families across the three-week series, safely enjoying music, enjoying delicious food and drink from nearby eateries and shopping local artisan vendors. From kids hour with BringtheHoopla and a TikTok Dance Party, to live music with Spring Heeled Jack, Symphonic Bodega, The New Mosaic, Caravan of Thieves, Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Bella's Bartok, families enjoyed their night out in our downtown Shelton.

We have heard from business owners about the foot-traffic and vitality this has brought to our downtown each summer, and we cannot wait to do it again soon. Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts partnering sponsor was Liberty Bank and was further supported by RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, City of Shelton, Apple Rehab, Tuttle Insurance, New England Brewing Company and many others. Working together, we focus on community arts engagement in downtown Shelton. Our events are free to attend and always family-friendly. Find out more information at CelebrateShelton.com.

As in the past, Celebrate Shelton’s community partner for Downtown Sounds is the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. A portion of our proceeds will go to support their operations in the Shelton clubhouse.

Thank you for joining us, but most of all thank you for helping us create community in our downtown.

Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic, Jimmy Tickey

Celebrate Shelton