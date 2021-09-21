Letter: The (im)morality of the Texas abortion law

To the Editor:
On May 19, 2021, the Texas Heartbeat Act, a de facto ban on most abortions in Texas, was signed into law. It quickly went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, after the Supreme Court denied an emergency action to block the bill. At the heart of the law lies the moral claim that abortion is morally wrong. However, this claim that abortion is morally wrong relies upon a flawed conception of what it means to be a person and is a mistake that I hope Shelton residents are not eager to support.