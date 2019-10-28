Opinion

Letter: Time for a change in leadership

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald.

To the Editor:

I have been a Shelton resident for most of my 61 years. I am an unaffiliated voter. I am not a politician. I believe in voting for the person not a political party. If one political party is in office too long things can become complacent. If all positions in government are filled by the same party, the needs of the political party are met, not the needs of the citizens.

In the past, I have voted for and against the current administration. However, I do feel it is time for a change. We have low taxes, but we also have Low services. I feel all city departments are doing their best with what they have in the budget. But they can do better. The Shelton police department does an awesome job, but they are very understaffed. It appears to me that traffic violations in Shelton are not addressed. Every day I see speeding on our streets, people not stopping at traffic lights or at stop signs, cars parked on sidewalks and at corners. Several times I have seen cars that were parked on Howe Avenue do a U-turn. Several years ago, there was a big push to not block intersections ... Don’t Block The Box. Yet every day I see cars blocking intersections, and traffic backing up. Once I even saw a police car having to use their lights to move people so that they didn’t block the intersection so they could get to an emergency. People don’t care because they know they won’t get ticketed.

When I was a kid, my grandmother would always take me for a walk downtown, and we’d get desserts at The Culinary Shop. There was always a police officer walking the beat. Day and night. Now you’re lucky if you see a police vehicle drive by in a six-hour period. They are understaffed. With all the new businesses and people downtown, we need an officer on the beat, now more than ever.

We also need more accessible parking downtown. Most people aren’t going to park on canal street to go to a restaurant up Center Street. Our Parks & Rec Department also does a wonderful job with what they have. However, when my son played sports a few years ago, many times the fields were not cut, and they were in disarray. Often parents had to help with upkeep of the fields. When we traveled to other towns for Football or Little League, we saw some pretty awesome facilities. We can have that in Shelton.

Huntington Green is nice, but it could be better. The downtown Riverwalk is a gem. But that also could be better. There is some vandalism there. It would be great if we could get some security cameras to deter that. I recently donated a dog waste station so it would be easier for people to pick up after their pets. Do you remember several years ago when the Riverwalk park was not a park? Groups started using that area for events. Our current mayor did not want that. He wanted to bring light industrial there. Fortunately the citizens fought against that and we now have a nice park where many awesome events happen. Do I really have to discuss the problems with our schools and buses? My son is a student at Shelton Intermediate School. Several times on the bus this year he had to stand as there were not enough seats. I just want to say I believe we need a change in government in Shelton. It is a good place but it can be awesome.

Bryan Lizotte

Shelton