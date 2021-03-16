Letter: Time ripe for change in city leadership

To the Editor:
Denial, not the river in Egypt, but the refusal to acknowledge the truth, appears to be the permanent operating mode of the current administration and many of the long time members of the Shelton Board of Alderman (BOA). Shelton residents deserve transparency and honesty in order to tackle the multiple problems facing the city. From the school bus situation, to city finances, to the debacle at the Shelton Police Department, this administration can’t be straight with the people of Shelton.