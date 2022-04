To the Editor:

What, if anything, is being done about robocalls? I’ve put my telephone number in the “do not call” list, and I still get at least 20 robocalls a day. I have to be very cognizant and discriminating of the calls I pick up or ignore.

Needless to say, this problem has become a part of our lives and we are paying for those who are using our phones as vehicles for their scams or advertising. Why do we have phones when we no longer “own” them and/or the manner in which they are used? It is hard to believe there is no way they can be stopped.

As a senior, it is a particularly critical issue. We wait for important calls from physicians, friends and family and the ID sometimes indicates someone is calling from our own telephone numbers. I am not savvy about how this is done; but when it is assumed a number is spam and we ignore it, another call with a different number comes in. When awaiting an urgent call which turns out to be a spam message, the phone is occupied and the awaited caller cannot make a connection. Has anyone experienced missing a call from a doctor and trying to reach him/her within seconds of their call, only to find they’ve gone on to another patient and their line is busy?

Consider how many people have rushed to pick up what they believe to be the important call they anticipate, and end up falling or injuring themselves only to find it is not the call they expected.

This has to stop. Why should we pay for the scams or free unsolicited and nuisance calls we receive daily that interrupt our lives in a negative manner? A computer hacker can bring down multi-million dollar companies; why can’t something be done to protect us, the consumer?

Janet Wheeler

Shelton