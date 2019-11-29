Opinion

Letter: Valley United Way joins Giving Tuesday

Jimmy Tickey, Valley United Way board of directors vice chair, says that Valley United Way has joined Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Jimmy Tickey, Valley United Way board of directors vice chair, says that Valley United Way has joined Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Valley United Way joins Giving Tuesday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The Valley United Way has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Dec. 3, Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday serves as a start to the holiday giving season and inspires people to collaborate in improving their communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

The Valley United Way and partner agencies do unparalleled work in our community, and work every day to improve the quality of life for families in the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Each year, the dollars the Valley United Way raise are invested into local programs, services and our Volunteer Center. In the last year alone donations to the Valley United Way allowed us and our partners to help nearly 110,000 Valley residents by providing basic needs, assisting people in crisis situations, supporting senior citizens and preparing youth to be successful

The old adage is true — with the United Way, you give once but help many. Please join us on Giving Tuesday this year, and help build a stronger community for our Valley: www.valleyuniteway.org.

Jimmy Tickey

Valley United Way

Board of Directors vice chair