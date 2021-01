To the Editor:

I have been asked why the Board of Aldermen (BOA) does not investigate the recent police department disciplinary actions and intercede to bring these differences to conclusion.

Under state law the police officers have chosen to be represented by a Union. That Union and the City have entered into a collective bargaining agreement which has the force of law and supersedes BOA legislative authority.

That agreement gives the City administration the right to manage the work force and provides a grievance procedure for the Union to contest contract violations.

Thus, while the BOA has authority under the Charter to investigate certain matters, the BOA has no standing to interfere in the collective bargaining process.

In summary - the City has the right to discipline and the Union the right to grieve. This process has and is being followed and will be concluded in accordance with the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. Meanwhile, the public safety is being protected by an “accredited” department and a very capable police officer staff.

As is typical of such grievance situations where terminations are involved, the City explicitly states the reasons for their actions, and the union states its grounds for objection. Such dialogue is sure to influence public opinion. We ask that the public to respect the right of both parties to a full discussion of the issues without taking sides; thus, allowing the parties to pursue ultimate resolution of the issue via the grievance procedure as provided for in the collective bargaining agreement.

John F. Anglace, Jr.

President, Board of Aldermen