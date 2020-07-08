Opinion

Letter: Why we attended the police rally

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald.

To the Editor:

We are here (on July 2 at the rally at The Slab in support of Shelton police officers) to support law and order in our community, our state and our country.

Our local police officers are on the front line of this effort and we are here to tell them and their families that we support their good efforts to serve, protect and provide a safe Shelton community.

As legislators we are proud to have fully funded their budget needs over many years and will continue to do so. Within the last week, we have approved an additional $150,000 to be spent for police vehicles.

We are not here to interfere in the statutory labor relations process.

We do not share the opposition party’s call for a civilian review board nor do we share their view to defund the Shelton Police Department.

Shelton citizens want a fully trained and competent police officer to respond to their 911 call, and we are committed to continuing to provide them with this service.

John F. Anglace, Jr.

Cris Balamaci

Eric McPherson

Noreen McGordy

Board of Aldermen members