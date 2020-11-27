Opinion

Letter: Writer offers rebuttal to Anglace’s ‘truth’

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the op-ed piece by John Anglace, Shelton’s Board of Alderman president.

Let me first say that I agree with his assessment of voter turnout despite COVID-19. We had no problems despite a high number of mail in ballots. Bravo.

Now to the problems. "This presidential election is still in doubt." No, it is not John. Joe Biden won by more than six million votes. He took the electoral college 306-232. "Unfortunately, transparency and other questions of irregularities remain ..." According to President Donald Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security, this was the most secure election in American history. In Wisconsin, he claimed there were more votes than registered voters. This is false. He also claims Madison voted 100 percent for Biden. Again, false. Biden won roughly 75 percent of the vote in a Democratic stronghold.

He then brings up Nancy Pelosi, the Russian investigation (which led to numerous indictments and guilty pleas), the Steele dossier, Hillary Clinton and George Soros. All the usual suspects, none of whom are under investigation for any crimes despite Bill Barr controlling the Justice Department. "They (Dems) even stonewalled the second COVID stimulus check." No, John, that was Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans.

For a politician in a position of authority these charges are beyond comprehension. A simple fact check is all it took to debunk this slanted innuendo. Maybe the people of Shelton need to reconsider their choice of Aldermen going forward.

William Kelley

Shelton