I am sure we are all distressed at the events in Afghanistan during the last number of days. Thirteen of our youngest, brave soldiers were killed along with more than 100 Afghan nationals. My heart is heavy for them and their mourning families.

As those of you who follow the news may know, the world is upside down, Never in my life (82 years) have I seen such a turnaround of values and beliefs. The pandemic, which I believe was caused by China in their labs, was a catastrophe of epic proportions in which many people died or were very ill. It caused churches, schools and businesses to close, and many families lost their jobs and incomes, in addition to losing their homes or were unable to pay their rent.

Our children are pawns in a constant debate of “wear a mask,” “don’t wear a mask.” I can only imagine how psychologically disturbing it is for them to be stuck behind a piece of cloth for such a long period of time. If I, as an adult, am adversely affected by this, I can only imagine how our young innocents feel.

The news media somehow cannot get their “facts” straight. Dependent upon the station you are tuned to, you hear different variations of what is happening. I have sent letters of concern to our elected officials, Blumenthal; Murphy; and Himes. My answers were “canned” letters that could have been used for any issue presented to them.

Having been a child during WWII, I remember air raid warnings; black shades; rationing of food through food stamps and a constant fear emitted from adults who did not know what tomorrow would bring - and they all worked together for a cause that meant life or death to our nation. Women took jobs to replace the men that had to go to war; they even started driving cars, which, up to then, had been a “man’s job.” We all lost members of our family and prayed for it to end. And, with the help of God, it did - and we were saved.

The current situation is reminiscent of the somber mood before WWII. I am fearful of what tomorrow will bring, and I am usually a positive thinking person. But we can’t ignore the negative actions that have been tearing this country apart. Please, God, give us the strength to be able to make things right again.

Janet Wheeler

Shelton