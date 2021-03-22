Op-Ed: A teacher's perspective on Shelton public school's vaccine clinic

Originally, I did not want to get the COVID vaccine. My personality is such that I do not trust, just because society tells me to. I am very skeptical and cautious in nature and with so many unknowns, I was instinctively leery in the beginning.
Having taught for almost 20 years now and seeing first-hand the power of herd-immunity, I decided to wait patiently and do my part to keep myself and others safe through various mitigation strategies such as hand washing, distancing and mask wearing. When the initial sign up for the district came along, I was not on it. However, as an educator, it is my job to learn and use that learning to make an informed decision, so I used the past few months reading and listening to gain a better understanding of how the vaccine works.