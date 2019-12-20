Opinion

Op-Ed: BOE chair wishes all happy holidays

Kathy Yolish was elected the new chairman of the Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20.

In reflecting about this journey as the Board of Education chair and working with six new members of the board, I have realized that we are near the end of the year, and we survived. We survived a primary, an election and having to make some difficult but necessary decisions.

It’s nearly Christmas, and I think we have a lot to be grateful for. We have been supported by our families, and we have proven to be strong in our beliefs and are prepared to do the job we were elected to do. I feel confident that we will survive as a working team and do what is best for our children, their parents, our taxpayers and our employees of the Shelton Board of Education.

I am also hopeful about looking ahead — to new beginnings, planning the future of educational pathways, resolutions to make Shelton schools stronger, and nurturing creativity and resourceful ideas from those who work with our students each day.

We need to accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative. There are many positives to be found in our schools — certainly far more than the negatives that seem to cloud them.

Our four schools of distinction and two that were a point or two away from the recognition, the Robotics and Legos teams and the successes they can certainly boast about, our athletic teams that consistently perform well and the students who academically achieve — earning many accolades in their studies — just to name a few.

And finally, I am wishful. I am wishful for everyone to have a safe, healthy and peaceful holiday — in whatever way you celebrate and a New Year that will bring many blessings to you and your families.