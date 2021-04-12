Op-Ed: Bringing the autistic into the workplace

“Is there a job for me?” could be the refrain of the nation’s burgeoning cadre of autistic individuals. Their ranks are growing. Since 2000, the prevalence rate of autism in children has nearly tripled from 0.67 percent to 1.85 percent or one in 54 among 8-year-old children.*
April is National Autism Awareness Month, and the theme of the Autism Society of America this year has shifted from Autism Awareness to Autism Acceptance in an effort to better help people, including families, acknowledge the presence of autism and the need to act swiftly and do something constructive. One way, the Autism Society says, is through job opportunities.