Op-Ed: City emergency services offer residents updates

The Shelton Department of Public Safety would like to bring to Shelton’s residents the following messages from the city’s emergency services.

* Naugatuck Valley Health District — While the number of new virus infections in the region are going down, we must continue to adhere to the guidance of wearing masks or face coverings in public and social distancing. Washing your hands frequently is a great defense! For current Covid-19 information and reopen guidance, please visit http://www.nvhd.org/.

• Echo Hose Ambulance — We have seen an increase of residents not seeking medical help in a timely manner. If you are experiencing chest pain, difficulty in breathing, or if you have any other signs and symptoms of an emergency, please do not hesitate to contact 911 and seek prompt medical attention. We believe the hesitation to call 911, or to seek medical care, is related to a fear of being exposed to Covid-19. Our local hospitals have worked hard to create a safe environment for all who are in need of emergency medical care.

• Shelton Police Department — Please slow down, just because there are fewer cars on the road does not mean you can go faster. Lock your cars and place valuables out of sight and if you see something that does not look right, call 911. Be on the alert for scams trying to get you to send money for many different reasons. Always check with family, friends or the police before you do so.

• Shelton Fire Department — Fire safety is something that should be practiced at all times. Are your smoke/fire alarms working? Do you leave candles unattended? Are your flammable liquids improperly stored? Do you have a fire escape plan and have you practiced it with your family? Remember fire safety starts with you. This is also the time of year that people are using their swimming pools. All family members should be instructed in pool safety.

• Emergency management — Emergencies and disasters can occur at any time. Do you have an emergency kit? Food, water, medications, first aid, flashlight and batteries, towelettes, garage bags and pet food. Make a plan. What will you do in an emergency? Where will you go? Develop a family and friends communications plan. Consider you pets. Be informed about what might happen. Where will you get you information, radio, television social media, Code Red (reverse 911), family and friends. There is much to do when preparing for an emergency; do not wait until it is to late, start now.

Additional information can be found at www.echohose.org, www.nfpa.org, www.fema.gov, www.CDC.gov, http://www.sheltonemergency.com/, www.ct.gov/coronavirus.