Op-Ed: City-run bus company not meeting promised goals

First and foremost, I want to shout out our Shelton bus drivers, who have one of the toughest and most taken for granted jobs in the city. Thank you for doing all that you can to get our kids to school and back safely every school day.
As Shelton residents, we currently find ourselves in year two of the three-year court-ordered settlement in which the City of Shelton has taken on the responsibility of running our own school bus company. I have done extensive research on this issue and intend to present to you my findings in the most objective way possible.