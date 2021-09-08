Op-Ed: Democrat mayoral candidate promises transparency, positive labor relations

As the start of the school year is upon us, I want to wish all of our young people, parents and school personnel, a safe, healthy and successful year. As a proud graduate of the Shelton school system, I am always impressed with how well the school community does with limited resources. It really is the people that make Shelton a great city.
Related to the start of school, there is much debate about resources and the City-run bus company. For the sake of our children and parents, I hope things run smoothly, but unfortunately, I have my doubts given the results dating back before the pandemic. I have said in multiple forums and I am saying here again, I do not believe the city should be in the business of running a bus company.