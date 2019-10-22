Opinion

Op-Ed: Early Childhood Inclusive Program a safe, fun alternative

Mohegan School Photo: Contributed Photo

The Shelton Early Childhood Integrated Preschool Program offers a fun, safe and exciting learning environment for children with and without special needs. The program is offered in an early childhood setting at Mohegan School and features high quality certified staff, an age appropriate setting and materials.

Children with special needs are enrolled based on a Planning and Placement Team recommendation. Children that do not have special needs are accepted into the tuition-based program on a limited basis each school year.

On an ordinary day in preschool at Mohegan School, students are integrated in guided and purposeful play to facilitate learning. The classrooms are language rich environments. They focus around early literacy skills and mathematical discovery in alignment with Connecticut Early Learning Developmental Standards (CTELDS). The curriculum includes experiential hands on learning during small and whole group instruction. This encourages all children to work together cooperatively.

Children who qualify for related services including speech, occupational and physical therapy receive services within their preschool day. Throughout the week each preschool classroom has the opportunity to participate in specials, including art, physical education, media/library, and music. The preschool classes are an essential part of the Mohegan School community. Students and families are immersed in all aspects of the school including the PTO, assemblies and all school wide initiatives.

Typical peer screening happens annually and is scheduled for Nov. 6. Screenings are being scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. If you are interested in finding out more information regarding the screening, you can contact Mohegan School at 203-929-4121.