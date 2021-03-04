Op-Ed: House Republicans fighting for safer communities

Contributed photo

As the 2021 legislative session continues, members of the House Republican Caucus have made the public safety and security of our neighborhoods one of our biggest priorities. We've heard loud and clear from our constituents and partners in law enforcement about the unacceptable increase in motor vehicle thefts and violent crimes. This cannot continue. House Republicans are pushing for clear solutions to empower law enforcement, protect victims and see that our laws are enforced.

We've introduced a proposal that would automatically transfer the cases of repeat offenders to the adult docket, use GPS tools to enforce court dates, and have DCF intervene in cases where a youth is involved in serious criminal activity. Stealing a car is a serious crime and committing this crime more than once shows serious disregard for the privacy and the property of others. People are tired of feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods and it's time for this state to stand up for victims.