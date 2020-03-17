Opinion

Op-Ed: Lauretti describes city response to COVID-19

An Inauguration Ceremony for Shelton Mayor Mark A. Lauretti and other elected officials is held at the Shelton Senior Center in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019. Lauretti took the oath of office to start his 15th term.

City leadership from various departments including the Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Department and Echo Hose Ambulance participated in a strategic planning session as part of a community-wide preparedness effort to continue to actively monitor COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

The city of Shelton continues to be in frequent communication with the state of Connecticut and is taking precautions to protect all residents, businesses, visitors, employees and first responders.

Shelton City Hall will remain open but will continue to follow social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

It is imperative for all residents who are experiencing signs of illness refrain from leaving their homes and consult with their physician. In addition, we would like to remind residents about the importance of using social distancing and measures which have been set forth by the Department of Public Health.

Parks & Recreation programs at the Community Center are canceled. The pool, gymnasium and fitness rooms are closed. Outside organizations holding activities, with less than 50 people, will be held, unless cancelled by the organization. The Senior Center remains open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday until further notice. Members of the Senior Center can reserve a lunch by calling the center between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to schedule a lunch pickup. Shelton libraries will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on Saturday. All scheduled library programs have been canceled.

All City parks, playgrounds and trails remain open. Normal trash pickup will continue as scheduled.

Residents are encouraged not to flush any wipes, including those marked “flushable” and are asked to dispose of them in their trash receptacles.

The Shelton public schools will remain closed until further notice.

Emergency services will continue to respond to 9-1-1 and calls for service using enhanced procedures to keep our first responders and community members safe.

The police department will be taking reports over the telephone for minor issues or incidents which would not require an officer to visit a home or business.

We will be monitoring the current situation daily and will make adjustments as necessary. The city of Shelton will be providing updates on the virus and our preparation efforts as it relates to our community on our city website at http://cityofshelton.org/.

For the most up to date information about COVID-19, please see www.cdc.gov, www.ct.gov/coronavirus, http://cityofshelton.org/ or dial 2-1-1.