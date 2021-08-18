Op-Ed: Lauretti's leadership has spurred Shelton's incredible growth

Mayor Lauretti, in his July 26 acceptance speech as the Republican candidate for mayor stated “this is serious stuff.” His audience of municipal workers, board and commission members, 2021 municipal candidates and RTC members could not have agreed more.
The seriousness of the next municipal election scheduled for Nov. 2 is very real. The world around us is not as safe as it has been in the past. Without a doubt our elected official must be on board to protect and guide us. The mayor is also correct when he has repeated to supporters and his foes, “being right at the end of the day is important” and it takes much more than rhetoric to achieve that goal.