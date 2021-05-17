Op-Ed: McGee back to bring transparency to city government

Two years ago, I ran for the Board of Aldermen. I ran because I felt I had a unique experience and perspective as someone who had been inside our schools for the prior 13 years.
While I did not win, the experience of running at such a young age was life-changing for me. After the election, I stayed involved and co-founded an independent high school student group called SHS Students For Change. I am so proud to see that group still operating today, giving young people at SHS a collective voice while simultaneously encouraging involvement in the local political process.