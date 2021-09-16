Op-Ed: McGee refutes Anglace's claims on Shelton downtown developmeny

In the recent op-ed, “Shelton Alderman President Refutes McGee’s Letter on Downtown Development,” by Board of Aldermen (BOA) President John Anglace, he claims that my facts are wrong when I asked for the BOA (in a previous letter) to represent the people and stop giving gifts to developers. I would like to set the record straight and then move forward.
The extra $25,000 approved by the BOA for engineering firm Civil-1 to evaluate Shelter Ridge was done after the BOA had already approved funding for a separate, independent study from the firm LandTech for $16,000. The LandTech study found there was insufficient information provided by the developer to approve the Shelter Ridge plan. The request for an extra taxpayer funded study was a blatant attempt to undermine the first because our current city officials are in full behind-the-scenes support of Shelter Ridge.