Op-Ed: RTC chair pays tribute to outgoing Alderman Kudej

Contributed photo

The Shelton Republican Town Committee has received notification that longtime Shelton resident, civic leader, and 20-year 2nd Ward Board of Alderman member Stanley Kudej has decided to resign from the Board of Alderman due to health concerns.

Kudej is known to many as the driving force behind many civic and recreation programs most notably his almost 30 years as president of the Shelton Little League. Stanley worked tirelessly coaching, mentoring and watching hundreds of young Shelton's youth learn to play and love America's most popular sport. He championed several new and renovated baseball sites in town and developed a strong program of many volunteers to support some 1,100 players. Many championship teams were mustered under his tenure with the Shelton LL including a team which traveled to play in the Little League World Championship in Pennsylvania.