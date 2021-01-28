Skip to main content
Opinion

Op-Ed: RTC chair pays tribute to outgoing Alderman Kudej

Anthony Simonetti Shelton RTC Chairman
The Shelton Republican Town Committee has received notification that longtime Shelton resident, civic leader, and 20-year 2nd Ward Board of Alderman member Stanley Kudej has decided to resign from the Board of Alderman due to health concerns.

Kudej is known to many as the driving force behind many civic and recreation programs most notably his almost 30 years as president of the Shelton Little League. Stanley worked tirelessly coaching, mentoring and watching hundreds of young Shelton's youth learn to play and love America's most popular sport. He championed several new and renovated baseball sites in town and developed a strong program of many volunteers to support some 1,100 players. Many championship teams were mustered under his tenure with the Shelton LL including a team which traveled to play in the Little League World Championship in Pennsylvania.

Alderman Kudej has been the chairman of the Finance Committee for the past 10 years and a longtime member of the Street Committee and the Parks and Recreation Committee while serving on the Board of Alderman. Along with his 2nd Ward Aldermadic teammate and partner of 12 years Eric McPherson, they have championed and continue to address many downtown Shelton issues. They have pushed for and seen a tremendous growth in downtown development which has in the past 10 years brought new housing and businesses to the downtown Shelton. These revitalizations were accomplished by their strong commitment and personally participating in downtown rehab programs including removing blighted properties and bringing environmentally challenged brown sights back to life. These properties were for the most part not bringing in any tax dollars to Shelton's coffers. The newly renovated properties are now paying taxes and the major cost of this build up has been from private investors, federal and state grants leaving Shelton more financially sound. They have also assisted in supporting many neighborhood problems including the repair/replacement of many roads and sidewalks.

A 2nd Ward person is being asked to consider completing Kudej's last 10 months in office before the November 2021 municipal election. A replacement should be ready to be announced shortly and hopefully in time to be sworn in during the February 2021 full board meeting.

The SRTC and all of Shelton thanks Stanley Kudej for his many years of selfless commitment to its citizens and the Republican party as an example for everyone and for his service to the country as a U.S. Army veteran where he disclosed to me he learned to drink black coffee no matter how hot or cold it was. We salute and admire his great love for Shelton and wish him the best in his retirement from the Board of Alderman and that his health issues are resolved.