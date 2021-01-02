Op-Ed: Saranich says it's an 'honor and privilege' to serve as Shelton schools superintendent

Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

It is a great honor and privilege for me to send this New Year’s message to you as your new superintendent of schools. Working together as a community, we will enhance our school system by focusing on our students’ growth through innovative practices and challenging educational opportunities.

The beginning of my superintendency will provide us an opportunity to take a look at where Shelton has been, where it currently stands, and where it needs to be. I will accomplish this work by gathering information in a systematic way, holding focus group meetings with all key stakeholders, and then presenting and discussing my findings to everyone. My immediate and long-term goals for the district are: