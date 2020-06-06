Opinion

Op-Ed: Schools committed to offering inclusive environment

The Shelton public school’s vision statement reads “Shelton Public Schools will prepare all students with the necessary skills and knowledge to become responsible and successful citizens of a global society.”

Our global society is changing rapidly before our eyes. Worldwide protests are occurring daily. The senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others cannot and should not be tolerated. These tragedies bring to light the racism and discrimination that is present in societies.

I condemn discrimination in any manner against any person due to race, color, religious creed, gender, age, national origin, ancestry, marital status, orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, past or present history of mental disorder, physical disability, genetic information, or any other bias prohibited by Connecticut state and/or general nondiscrimination laws.

In order to fulfill our vision, as a community, we need to do better.

There are several things we need to work on. We need to ensure that our environments are inclusive, ones that address the biases of our society. We need to validate and address the racial and economic inequities within our society. We need to continue to use education to teach tolerance and acceptance. We need to support our minority students and families.

In the face of uncertainty as we begin to plan for the new school year, I want you to know that I am committed to provide an environment that addresses the health, safety and well being of all of our students, staff, parents and the community. I will count on your assistance in helping me do so.