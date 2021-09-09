Op-Ed: Shelton Aldermen president refutes McGee's letter on downtown development

This is a response to a letter that recently ran in the Shelton Herald titled, “BOA must stop giving gifts to developers,” written by Matt McGee.
In this letter he attempted to make the point that Shelton needs “smart development” and he, as a recent high school graduate has oversight ability to do just that if elected to the Board of Aldermen (BOA). (Last I looked, state statutes and the City Charter give development responsibility to Planning & Zoning, not the BOA.) He cites three BOA actions where he would provide better oversight - really.