Op-Ed: Shelton alderman calls criticism of bus service unfair, undeserved

I read and agree with the writer in last week’s editorial that the Shelton Student Transportation Services (SSTS) drivers, managers and staff have worked diligently to provide prompt, coordinated and timely service to our students.
The recent short comings and criticisms of the SSTS are, however, not fair nor deserved. His perception of mismanagement is completely off the charts and he should be careful to make such allegations without looking seriously at all the moving parts of the SSTS and Shelton public school system as they have had to plan and re-plan through the last almost year of angst and upheaval from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.