Opinion

Op-Ed: When teachers come together, students excel

Booth Hill School fourth graders work on independent research projects under the guidance of school Library Media Specialist Andrea Clark. Booth Hill School fourth graders work on independent research projects under the guidance of school Library Media Specialist Andrea Clark. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Op-Ed: When teachers come together, students excel 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

There is quite a buzz around Booth Hill Elementary School. Our teachers continue to instruct kids in reading, writing, and math to improve each student’s capacity and knowledge. However, this month and through the remainder of the year, our teachers will collaborate to complete student-led research projects.

Classroom teachers and every student, with advisement of our Library Media Specialist Andrea Clark, embarked on independent research studies in February. High school and university studies are no longer the only academic sectors where research and inquiry into individual topics of interest are designed. In fact, students who are not able to locate, read, synthesize, and communicate precisely what they have learned are at a disadvantage from their peers.

Students at Booth Hill are working to formulate a question, find sources of information through database searches, integrate that information, draw conclusions, and present their findings. Ultimately, each student will report on a topic of interest in relation to our diversity theme.

This month, our Shelton schools continue to celebrate Black History Month during February. Our students are using their integrated research time to focus on cultural diversity through history, the arts, and the sciences.

“Differentiating the research project by grade level allows all our students to learn how to effectively research online while expanding their knowledge of the contributions of Black Americans,” said Clark.

It is inspiring to see the work and commitment of our teachers to the academic, social, and emotional growth of our students. Our students demonstrate a high caliber of achievement as a result of each individual’s perseverance, commitment to excellence, and pride in his/her work. We look forward to seeing the final student work products as students journey through independent self-study and learn to be young researchers. It’s never too early to learn a skill that will be required throughout life.

At Booth Hill, our faculty and students are taking the steps to make it happen.