To The Editor:

The mayor is in a unique position right now to make everyone happy - the conservative residents, and the working families with kids in the educational system. We have the ability to fully fund the Board of Ed without raising taxes. A surplus has already been exposed.

Approaching an election year, it is in every elected official’s best interest to fully fund the Board of Ed. Republicans are supposed to care about jobs. Why then, should the private sector continue to unnecessarily lose jobs under this heavy Republican watch?

We need to support our educational system as opposed to continuing to starve it. Other towns in our D.R.G. have managed to pass their budgets without incident, even when asking for increases.

I find our schools to be staffed with some of the best, most experienced and passionate educators I have ever encountered (and yes, I am a teacher from a district with a voting population similar to Shelton’s). I cannot bear the thought of my 4-year-old not getting the same educational experience that my 12-year-old was privileged to have.

All the things Shelton Public Schools can brag about will have to slowly degrade because of chronic underfunding.

I gave a teacher an Amazon gift card for Teacher’s Appreciation week today. She wrote me a thank you note saying she will buy tissues for her classroom with it. The fact that she was so grateful and excited to use a personal gift to supply her classroom was very disappointing. Yet this has become the norm: teacher’s using their personal money or parent-funded PTO money used to keep schools afloat.

One of the richest men in the town I teach in owns a diamond business. While, Republican, he always advocates for the school budget because he knows that school ranking is one of the top things people look for when they buy homes.

If we continue to cut jobs because of lack of funding, we can look forward to 30 kids in a class, sharing textbooks and materials, and teacher’s having to lower themselves to ask parents for basics like soap, Band-Aids, and staples.

Here is the chance for all elected officials to please all citizens without affecting taxes. Here is the chance for all elected officials to back up their promise to “give back to their community” as many are quoted to have said.

Kimberly Saginario

Shelton