To the Editor:

After the last round of municipal elections in Shelton a group of committed politically active female candidates were discussing how to promote positive activism and female empowerment. That campaign season may have been disappointing for some of the Democratic political candidates, but these “ladies” were committed to supporting young women who were active in their community and pursuing post-secondary education.

That was when the Lady D’s Scholarship Fund was born.

The Ladies collectively decided to incorporate as a 501c3 organization who could provide tax receipts for donations while building those initial funds into a self-generating fund which will build over time. They developed by-laws, applied for a Certificate of Incorporation, and even created a Conflict of Interest Policy.

The Ladies believed a strong focused mission statement was necessary to build their brand and inform the greater community of their existence and goals. The Lady Ds Scholarship Fund is dedicated to the success and empowerment of underrepresented young women. As we strive to build a brighter, and more equal future, we aim to support those who are committed to driving positive change in their local and global communities.

A number of the Lady Ds are duly elected members of the Shelton Board of Education who value the advancement of students through their high school and post-secondary academic careers. The young women who are chosen to receive the scholarships must be active members of their school community as well as agents of positive change through their demeanor, actions, and activities that they participate in in their school community.

President Patricia Moonan states that “There are many talented students at SHS that need help in pursuing their post-secondary goals. As a group the Lady Ds realized that none were geared toward female minority students who were active in their student community.” This motivated the group raise funding to support two $500 scholarships which were awarded during last year’s scholarship season. This year, however, according to Secretary Lorraine Rossner “the Lady Ds are very close to being able to award three $500 scholarships with just a little more help from the community."

You may visit the “Lady Ds Scholarship Fund” on Facebook to look at our history and contemplate making a donation. We even have a QR code to make a Zelle donation directly to us or you can contact any of our members directly with your contribution.

So you will see the Lady Ds at community events, political action activities, local government meetings, and other public occasions that promote civic pride, enhance community, and promote political achievement.

The Lady Ds want to be role models for young women so that they will understand that being an active politically aware citizen is important in order to be an agent of change on both a local and global level.