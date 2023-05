To the Editor:

I am writing as a concerned parent at Elizabeth Shelton School (ESS) in Shelton due to the proposed budget. My son is in third grade and is often split into specials classes with other classes or split into other rooms when his teacher is out.

Due to lack of substitutes, I believe ESS already has seen the problem with large class sizes already. I feel that those students who are passing or above grade level do not get what they need academically and the ones below grade level are most likely getting the bare minimum due to staffing concerns.

Class sizes higher than 24 or 25 in these classrooms would be even more detrimental to their learning. I teach in a high needs school district, and we have never seen the numbers in our classroom that ESS has seen.

I may be lucky enough to be able to pull my children from Shelton Public Schools and find a private option, but I shouldn’t have to. I pay my taxes, I voted for who would help this situation better and I would gladly pay higher taxes knowing that my city invests in its children. I am disappointed that we aren’t doing better, and it is causing a pit in my stomach knowing I may have to try (and may not succeed) at putting my children into private schools.

Please do the right thing and help us convince the mayor that we need way more money than just the $2 million deficit we may be experiencing next year. ESS needs at least one more teacher, if not more, to truly give our students the time and support they need to succeed.

Jen Esposito

Shelton