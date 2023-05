To the Editor:

This week we take time to as a nation recognize those persons who have chosen to be professional police officers.

They truly deserve our respect and recognition every day. They patrol and watch over our city 24/7/365. Our young children especially need to understand and respect the safety and stability the police bring with just their presence in many instances. They are the blue line that allows us to move safely and enjoy the fruits of our labor.

It is very important to remember them every day as our first line of protection and thank them for their service.

They are tasked and tested each day to be proactive as they perform their duties calmly in extremely difficult situations, including responding to horrific domestic violence and traffic tragedies. They arrive on scene as the first of the first responders and rush into chaotic situations before many others. As an example, it was only a few years back when a Shelton officer noticed a fire at a Meadow Street home as he was finishing his shift and he had to waken the family. His quick and decisive action saved them from perishing.

We are fortunate to have well educated and trained men and women in our Shelton Police Department Please respect them and the many other officers who serve in other municipalities and pray each day that they return home to their family and friends as you do from your place of work.