To the Editor:

A few months ago our City leaders passed a resolution forming a new Charter Revision Commission. Please remember that the last attempt at charter revision occurred in 2020 when Shelton residents overwhelmingly voted it down by a large margin.

In this year’s resolution this new revision commission was to submit their recommended changes to the Board of Aldermen “no later than May 8, 2023.” If this timeline were followed, revision commission meetings would have been held, discussion and input would have occurred and ample time would have been given for residents to review the changes to make an informed vote come November.

Unfortunately, this new commission has fallen woefully behind any appropriate timeline by holding their first organizational meeting on May 3. Does that mean that this commission will just “copy and paste” the same “old” recommended changes that were voted down in 2020? It does not appear that the commission is interested in new input or community oversight. It’s as if City leadership just assumes citizens don’t care.

During the Charter Revision public hearings of 2020, numerous residents spoke out with good ideas about how to update our Charter for the betterment of our community. Some of these ideas included dedicating a portion of our general fund to an emergency “rainy day” fund, reforming our Board of Ethics, or inserting term limits for elected office. I sincerely hope that the 2023 Charter Revision Commission will take these ideas seriously, and incorporate them into the final proposal.

In a Herald article announcing the 2023 Commission, certain previously proposed revisions appear to remain on the future ballot. For consideration: the complete elimination of our Board of Apportionment & Taxation, increasing partisanship and supermajority power over our Board of Education and Planning & Zoning commission. All of these changes were rejected by voters in 2020. It will be an insult to voters if the same changes are recommended yet again.

Those who believe in transparent, and responsible government spending, a Board of Education that makes decisions for our children’s education in a bipartisan manner, honest, ethical, and transparent government oversight, and well planned development which enhances Shelton’s quality of life, should once again be very concerned about any proposed changes to the Charter.

So, as the new Charter Revision Commission begins to finally meet, pay attention to their proposals and encourage them to change course from their 2020 approach. If the same changes are proposed again, exercise your civic duty and vote them down at the ballot box in November.

As the old saying goes, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck — news flash, it’s a duck. Maybe it’s time for some people to find a new pond.

Lorraine Rossner

Former Chairwoman, Envision Shelton