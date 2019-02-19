- Shelton upsets second-seeded Newtown in Class L quarterfinals
- Week 12 football top performers
- UConn basketball doubleheader at XL Center: What you need to know
- Why UConn may still need a seventh win for a bowl berth
- Azzi Fudd (32 points) dominates UConn's victory over Texas
- NBA player Steph Curry seen wearing UConn's Azzi Fudd jersey
- WHAT TO LOOK FOR Hall on a mission Hall rolled to the 2019 Class LL title and was bringing back an even stronger team in 2020 but lost that season to the pandemic. Last season, Hall was unbeaten in the regular season and the No. 2 seed in LL but... By Scott Ericson
- The UConn men's basketball team hosts Stonehill on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at XL Center in the Huskies' 2022-23 season-opener. By David Borges
- Shelton forced three turnovers in the third quarter and turned all three into touchdowns in win over Cheshire. By Dave Phillips
- With its 27-10 win over UMass on Friday night, UConn improves to .500 and has now won five games in a season for the first time since 2015. By Will Aldam
- Lou Lopez Sénéchal was Fairfield's leading scorer for four years. Now a UConn grad transfer, she could be an important player for the Huskies. By Maggie Vanoni
- He's in just his second year of football but has helped No. 6 St. Joseph to a 5-1 start going into Friday at New Canaan. By Michael Fornabaio
- Dan Iassogna, a Shelton native and UConn graduate, will be the crew chief in the World Series. By Christine Butterfield
- UConn did not land a player on the preseason AP All-America team, but Azzi Fudd and her teammates have been honored in other places. By Christine Butterfield
- UConn freshman forward Ice Brady, a top-10 ranked recruit this year, will miss the season. By Christine Butterfield
- An actor who played one of the iconic Hanson brothers in the 1977 film Slap Shot is coming to Danbury Arena next month. By Christine Butterfield
- UConn split at weekend series at Boston University while Quinnipiac split two games at Maine. By Christine Butterfield
- Stamford's Aaron Wheeler, who played last season at St. John's was selected as the third overall pick in Saturday's G League Draft. By David Borges
- Three teams in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll lost this weekend (though one to another top-10 team), shaking up the bottom two-thirds of the top 10. St. Joseph dropped a spot after losing to Greenwich. Cheshire fell out completely after a loss to... By Michael Fornabaio
- It was a tale of two halves for the UConn football team on Saturday, as the Huskies attempted to reach .500 and put together a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2015. But in heartbreaking fashion, UConn folded late in the game as... By Will Aldam
- Below are all the live broadcast links available for this weekend’s games. By Sean Patrick Bowley
- After a light Week 5 schedule in CIAC football, the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll remained intact from No. 1 Southington to No. 10 Cheshire. The action was below that. By Michael Fornabaio
- After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. Voters went for a variety of those tactics this week. At least one voter went one way with... By Michael Fornabaio
- All you need to know about traffic detours, CTtransit disruption and more as the Eversource Hartford Marathon runs through Connecticut Oct. 8. By Daniel Figueroa IV
- Welcome to Week 4 and your one-stop shop for what's happening in the world of Connecticut high school football. It's back to league play this week after an exciting previous week of interconference games. Here are some of the games we're... By Sean Patrick Bowley
- Week 4 CT High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule By Sean Patrick Bowley