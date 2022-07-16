12 Ks for Ray, slam for JRod and 12 Ws in row for Mariners STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer July 15, 2022 Updated: July 16, 2022 12:44 a.m.
1 of12 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray reacts after getting out of a based-loaded jam at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras hangs from the wall, watching a grand slam ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray doesn't recall being part of a run quite like what the Seattle Mariners are on these days. Everything is a new experience in the big leagues for All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and he just keeps doing impressive things.
Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings before Rodríguez hit a emphatic grand slam as the Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
STEPHEN HAWKINS