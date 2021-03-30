1st-timer Arizona joins mainstays in women's NCAA Final Four STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 11:26 p.m.
Arizona has been having fun and playing good basketball, all the way to its first women's NCAA Final Four. The Wildcats will now play the team that has been there more than any other.
The Wildcats (20-5), in their fifth season with Adia Barnes coaching her alma mater, play their first national semifinal game Friday night against UConn (28-1). The 11-time national champions are making their 13th consecutive Final Four appearance and 21st overall for coach Geno Auriemma.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS