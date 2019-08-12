2004 champ Kuznetsova into US Open when Cibulkova withdraws

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Two-time major champion Svetlanta Kuznetosva has moved into the main draw of the U.S. Open after Dominika Cibulkova withdrew because of an injured left foot.

Mackenzie McDonald also has pulled out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament, citing ongoing recovery from a hurt hamstring. He will be replaced in the field by Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals Monday.

Kuznetsova won the U.S. Open in 2004 and the French Open in 2009. She becomes the seventh past champion at Flushing Meadows to enter the field for women's singles this year.

The tournament draw is Aug. 22. Main-draw play begins Aug. 26.

___

