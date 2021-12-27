2021 Kansas City Chiefs Roster

|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Elliott Fry
|K
|6-0
|170
|12-12-1994
|2
|South Carolina
|0
|Joseph Charlton
|P
|6-5
|190
|04-07-1997
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|5-9
|201
|05-03-1992
|7
|Georgia Southern
|2
|DiCaprio Bootle
|DB
|5-10
|182
|09-17-1997
|0
|Nebraska
|4
|Chad Henne
|QB
|6-3
|215
|07-02-1985
|13
|Michigan
|5
|Johnny Townsend
|P
|6-1
|194
|02-14-1995
|3
|Florida
|5
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|6-1
|194
|11-12-1996
|1
|Florida
|6
|Shane Buechele
|QB
|6-0
|210
|01-08-1998
|0
|SMU
|7
|Harrison Butker
|K
|6-4
|196
|07-14-1995
|4
|Georgia Tech
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|5-10
|185
|03-01-1994
|5
|West Alabama
|11
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|6-1
|202
|09-21-1994
|5
|Florida
|12
|Gehrig Dieter
|WR
|6-3
|207
|02-24-1993
|4
|Alabama
|13
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|6-1
|201
|11-17-1993
|3
|Kansas State
|14
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|6-0
|205
|10-30-1997
|0
|Clemson
|15
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|6-3
|227
|09-17-1995
|4
|Texas Tech
|17
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|5-10
|187
|03-12-1998
|2
|Georgia
|19
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|6-3
|225
|04-13-1991
|9
|Baylor
|20
|Josh Jackson
|DB
|6-0
|196
|04-03-1996
|3
|Iowa
|21
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|5-10
|186
|02-11-1997
|3
|UCF
|22
|Juan Thornhill
|SAF
|6-0
|203
|10-19-1995
|2
|Virginia
|23
|Armani Watts
|SAF
|5-11
|205
|03-19-1996
|3
|Texas A&M
|24
|Elijah McGuire
|RB
|5-10
|214
|06-01-1994
|4
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|24
|Melvin Ingram III
|LB
|6-2
|247
|04-26-1989
|9
|South Carolina
|24
|Devon Key
|DB
|6-0
|208
|10-28-1997
|0
|Western Kentucky
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|5-8
|209
|04-11-1999
|1
|LSU
|26
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|5-10
|182
|01-31-1996
|3
|South Carolina
|27
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|5-11
|188
|02-17-1997
|2
|South Carolina
|30
|Deandre Baker
|CB
|5-11
|186
|09-04-1997
|2
|Georgia
|31
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|5-11
|219
|04-15-1995
|3
|LSU
|32
|Tyrann Mathieu
|SAF
|5-9
|190
|05-13-1992
|8
|LSU
|35
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|6-1
|195
|05-16-1996
|3
|Middle Tennessee
|38
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|6-0
|189
|01-21-1997
|1
|Louisiana Tech
|39
|Zayne Anderson
|DB
|6-2
|205
|01-03-1997
|0
|BYU
|40
|Derrick Gore
|RB
|5-10
|212
|12-13-1994
|2
|Louisiana-Monroe
|41
|James Winchester
|LS
|6-3
|242
|08-06-1989
|8
|Oklahoma
|43
|Elijah Sullivan
|LB
|6-0
|215
|05-13-1997
|0
|Kansas State
|44
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|6-1
|217
|09-04-1994
|3
|Clemson
|45
|Michael Burton
|FB
|6-0
|243
|02-01-1992
|6
|Rutgers
|47
|Darius Harris
|LB
|6-2
|238
|01-17-1996
|2
|Middle Tennessee
|48
|Nakia Griffin-Stewart
|TE
|6-5
|260
|11-12-1996
|1
|Pittsburgh
|49
|Daniel Sorensen
|SAF
|6-2
|200
|03-05-1990
|7
|BYU
|50
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|6-2
|235
|02-15-1998
|1
|Mississippi State
|51
|Mike Danna
|DE
|6-2
|255
|12-01-1997
|1
|Michigan
|52
|Creed Humphrey
|OL
|6-5
|309
|06-28-1999
|0
|Oklahoma
|53
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|6-0
|231
|06-10-1992
|7
|Iowa
|54
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|6-0
|237
|03-10-2000
|0
|Missouri
|55
|Frank Clark
|DE
|6-3
|261
|06-14-1993
|6
|Michigan
|56
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|6-2
|233
|07-27-1995
|3
|Iowa
|57
|Orlando Brown
|T
|6-8
|363
|05-02-1996
|3
|Oklahoma
|59
|Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|6-5
|262
|12-27-1998
|0
|Florida State
|60
|Austin Edwards
|DE
|6-5
|280
|08-27-1997
|1
|Ferris State
|62
|Joe Thuney
|OL
|6-5
|304
|11-18-1992
|5
|North Carolina State
|65
|Trey Smith
|OL
|6-5
|329
|06-16-1999
|0
|Tennessee
|66
|Austin Blythe
|OL
|6-2
|280
|06-16-1992
|5
|Iowa
|67
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|6-6
|339
|08-19-1998
|1
|TCU
|69
|Kyle Long
|G
|6-6
|332
|12-05-1988
|8
|Oregon
|70
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|6-5
|309
|11-22-1997
|1
|Auburn
|73
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|6-4
|315
|04-21-1996
|2
|Illinois
|75
|Mike Remmers
|T
|6-5
|301
|04-11-1989
|9
|Oregon State
|77
|Andrew Wylie
|G
|6-6
|310
|08-19-1994
|4
|Eastern Michigan
|79
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
|6-2
|293
|09-02-1996
|2
|Cincinnati
|80
|Mark Vital
|TE
|6-5
|250
|11-07-1996
|0
|Baylor
|81
|Blake Bell
|TE
|6-6
|260
|08-07-1991
|6
|Oklahoma
|82
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|6-1
|212
|12-22-1995
|3
|Northern Iowa
|83
|Noah Gray
|TE
|6-4
|240
|04-30-1999
|0
|Duke
|85
|Marcus Kemp
|WR
|6-4
|208
|08-14-1995
|4
|Hawaii
|87
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|6-5
|256
|10-05-1989
|8
|Cincinnati
|88
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|6-6
|230
|12-07-1995
|2
|Valdosta State
|90
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|6-3
|313
|12-16-1992
|5
|Alabama
|91
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|6-1
|317
|05-09-1996
|3
|Florida State
|92
|Shilique Calhoun
|LB
|6-5
|251
|03-20-1992
|5
|Michigan State
|95
|Chris Jones
|DT
|6-6
|298
|07-03-1994
|5
|Mississippi State
|97
|Malik Herring
|DE
|6-3
|280
|11-09-1997
|0
|Georgia
|97
|Alex Okafor
|DE
|6-4
|261
|02-08-1991
|8
|Texas
|98
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|6-4
|278
|06-25-1998
|1
|Missouri S&T
|99
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|6-0
|324
|08-09-1996
|2
|Western Illinois